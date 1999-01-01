Shure partners with Edge Sound Research

Shure has become a minority investor in Edge Sound Research, a start-up company who is developing new experiential audio technologies to redefine how many audiences consume sound.

The company was founded in 2019 by two University of California, Riverside students, Ethan Castro and Valtteri Salomaki. Castro was inspired by his life experiences as a hard-of-hearing music producer and engineer; Salomaki has been focused on information systems and marketing strategy.

Shure and Edge Sound Research have already been collaborating on new innovations. Shure’s DCA901, the first array microphone tailored for broadcast, delivers an improved immersive experience with the help of Edge Sound Research’s Virtual Sound Engine (VSE). VSE software analyzes the detailed audio from games captured by the DCA901 and automatically identifies and isolates the sound objects that define emotion, pace, and connection.

“We’re excited to be partnering with such an established audio leader like Shure”, comments Valtteri Salomaki, Co-Founder and CEO of Edge Sound Research. “The most iconic moments in history have been captured by Shure microphones, and we’re thrilled about the possibilities of creating the new generation of sound experiences.”

Shure and Edge Sound Research are working to deliver something new for specific groups, such as sports leagues, broadcasters, teams and venues, and fans. The NBA, MLS, and U.S. Tennis Association have all been working with Edge Sound Research to enhance their broadcasts for fans.

(Photo: Edge Sound Research/Shure)

www.edgesoundresearch.com

www.shure.com