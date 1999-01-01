Shure celebrates 10 years of Microflex Advance with new AI-enabled MXA925 and expanded MXA901 capabilities

Shure presents the MXA925 Ceiling Array Microphone, the latest flagship of its Microflex Advance (MXA) portfolio. The MXA925 introduces a new processing platform that gets smarter over time. It features AI-enabled IntelliMix DSP onboard for consistent audio capture and intelligibility in all types of acoustic environments.

For IT and AV teams, this means less tuning, fewer support tickets and escalations, and more consistent performance across spaces, along with cleaner audio that feed the AI tools powering everyday meetings. AI Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC), along with AI Denoiser and AI Deverb, enables the MXA925 to overcome real-world meeting room challenges, including loudspeakers too close to the microphone, reverberation caused by windows and other surfaces, moving talkers, or distracting background noises like keyboards or pen clicks, according to the manufacturer.

Ongoing firmware updates will continue to improve performance and protect customers’ investment as Shure evolves and enhances the MXA925 AI-enabled algorithms. “We approach innovation as a process of continuous refinement”, says Evan Groom, Global Product Manager at Shure. “MXA925 builds on what customers already trust about Microflex Advance, while introducing new AI-enabled processing capabilities that help even the most acoustically difficult meeting rooms perform better.”

The MXA925 also integrates into IT workflows, offering enhanced security with dual RJ45 network connectivity. Remote device management, real-time monitoring, and firmware updates are provided via ShureCloud. Certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the MXA925 delivers the audio capture required for collaboration spaces that rely daily on AI tools like Copilot or AI Companion.

Alongside the launch of the MXA925, Shure announces a firmware update to the MXA901 Ceiling Array Microphone, expanding its audio capture, flexibility and control from small to large meeting rooms. New features include improved support for voice lift applications via discrete outputs in Steerable Coverage mode, enhanced camera tracking via the Optimize Tracking feature, additional Automixer and Speech Gating Threshold controls, and a fully flexible single Automatic Coverage zone to ensure natural speech in more demanding room applications.

(Photo: Shure)

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