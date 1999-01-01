Rebranded French nightclub upgrades with Martin Audio WPS line array

Situated in the Nantes commune of Saint-Sébastien-sur-Loire, the former Papa Tango Club recently underwent a rebrand from owners Evoe Group and resurfaced as Moon Social Club. As part of a substantial renovation and expansion to create a larger capacity, a new Martin Audio WPS line array has been installed by technology specialists and Martin Audio partners Make It Event. The company has been working with the operators since 2018 and currently manages around fifteen venues for the group.

The client has been a long-standing partner of Martin Audio, and several other venues within the Group are already equipped with the British manufacturer’s systems. However, due to the specific constraints of the new venue, the client wished to evaluate multiple audio solutions on site before reach a decision.

Make It arranged several proof-of-concept tests, including systems from competing brands. The final choice went in favour of Martin Audio, not least because of the strong collaboration between Make It and French distributor Algam Enterprise, who were able to deliver a solution that met the requirements.

The sound system was designed by Benjamin Verneuil, Head of Integration at Make It Event, and his solution was for eight WPS, flown four aside, either side of the stage, after carrying out visualisation in the manufacturer’s Display prediction software. The line array is driven in 2-box resolution from a pair of Dante-enabled Martin Audio iK42 and an iK81 multichannel amplifiers.

The main hangs are further reinforced by a pair of CDD8 as sidefills to improve coverage at the centre of the stage - along with four CDD12 ceiling-mounted delays for additional coverage, a further pair of CDD12 on the sides, to open up the sound field, and four SXH218 subwoofers. These are arranged in a sub arc under the stage - a solution chosen for both practical reasons and overall coherence, as traditional stacking was not possible in this space.

The main stage forms one of five separate sound zones, all of which feature Martin Audio solutions. Elsewhere, a separate club room is equipped with a mini W8LM system (three elements aside) with a single WMX sub per side. Two VIP rooms are each equipped with three wall-mounted CDD5, and at the entrance, guests are greeted by discreet sound emanating from four ACS-55TS compact, two-way ceiling speakers. For those venturing outside, a dedicated area is populated with four Martin Audio AQ8 and an SX215 sub.

(Photos: Martin Audio/Eric Menard/Photo Studio Algam)

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