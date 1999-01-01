Powersoft unveils two new OEM technologies

Powersoft expands its audio technology portfolio with two new OEM technologies: MM-Force and Spixel. These drivers provide OEM partners with access to a complete audio technology ecosystem rather than individual components. Where conventional transducer design accepts well-established trade-offs between size, efficiency, and application versatility, both products set out to redefine those constraints entirely.

MM-Force is a patented balanced low-profile moving magnet LF driver with a physical footprint of under 80 mm in depth. This profile fits within installation standards that would ordinarily rule out subwoofer integration altogether.

The 8’’ and 10’’ driver features a dual coil configuration, a square carbon fibre reinforced polymer piston that maximises radiating area within its footprint, and a robust design rated for operation in harsh environments and demanding conditions.

The driver’s moving parts are engineered to offset one another dynamically, achieving vibrationless operation at the transducer level. This means that even a single-driver enclosure operates without the mechanical vibration that would ordinarily require additional structural reinforcement or dampening.

This enables a new class of compact, self-contained subwoofer products for fixed installation, portable touring, and high-end automotive applications where space and weight constraints have historically made subwoofer integration impractical.

Spixel takes the high motor strength philosophy underpinning Powersoft’s IPAL technology, which was originally developed for high-efficiency low-frequency reproduction, and extends it to the full frequency range in a 2.5’’ format.

The driver achieves a low-frequency limit of 100 Hz, which enables direct coupling with subwoofers at a single, low crossover point to simplify the overall system design for loudspeaker manufacturers.

Integrated into the driver is Powersoft’s AnyMate technology, enabling onboard speaker identification, real-time monitoring, and visual diagnostics via an LED indicator coupled with a translucent dustcap.

As a result, loudspeaker manufacturers integrating Spixel can offer their customers a higher level of system intelligence and in-field serviceability compared with conventional transducers. The native AnyMate/SpeakerMate integration brings this capability without increasing system complexity.

Combined, MM-Force and Spixel demonstrate Powersoft’s ambition to operate as an end-to-end audio technology developer, giving OEM partners not just amplifiers, but the transducer and software layers that complete a coherent system. Both products are available exclusively via OEM channels, and Powersoft welcomes conversations with prospective partners seeking to integrate them into their product lines.

“With MM-Force and Spixel, our offering extends well beyond the amplifier rack”, says Luca Giorgi, sales and business development director at Powersoft. “Both solutions address genuine engineering challenges that loudspeaker designers have long had to work around, whether that is fitting meaningful low-frequency performance into a shallow install format, or gaining reliable intelligence from a transducer once it is deployed in the field. We can offer these technologies as part of an integrated ecosystem, alongside our amplification and software platforms.”

(Photo: Powersoft)

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