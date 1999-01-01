LED Project invests in Robe for World Cup fan zones

Mexican rental and installation company LED Project, run by Sergio Serrano (who worked for many years as a production manager for the Mexican alt rock/art-rock band Café Tacuba), has made a major new purchase of Robe moving lights. These will be deployed at various Mexican fan zones during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, staged this summer in three host countries - Canada, Mexico and the USA.

So far, the fan parks being lit by LED Project will feature six RoboSpot systems, 64 Robe Fortes and 54 iSpiider wash beams, plus 32 iFortes, which will be ordered shortly via Robe’s Mexican distributor Showco. Once the tournament is over, the lights will be part of LED Project’s available rental stock.

The company’s primary sectors of business are music tours, concerts and festivals, together with corporate events and conventions. There are now sixty full-time staff at the Mexico City headquarters and the company works all over Mexico, Latin America and the US.

Serrano is a long-time supporter of Robe, and his influence in the Mexican production industry community has been instrumental in helping the brand become established in this marketplace. LED Project was one of the very first companies in Mexico to purchase Robe’s Pointe back in 2013, shortly after this product was launched, and Serrano has been a Robe advocate ever since.

LED Project was also the first rental house with LEDBeam 1000s and CycFX 8s, Robe’s original moving LED batten. The current LED Project rental inventory includes many Robe products - all the above plus LEDWash 300s and 600s, standard Spiiders, MegaPointes, BMFL Spots and some MiniMe digital moving projectors.

(Photos: Louise Stickland/Paul Clarke)

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