Klang delivers immersive monitoring for NYTW’s “My Joy Is Heavy”

New York Theatre Workshop’s (NYTW) recent production of “My Joy Is Heavy”, by writing and acting duo The Bengsons (“Hundred Days”, “The Keep Going Songs”), was a portrait of the unexpected joys and humor that are forged in the wake of loss. The transcendent indie-folk-punk show was staged at NYTW’s venue in the city’s Bowery district.

One of the challenges of the production was to examine multiple layers of emotion through a complicated and crowded set design. On stage, the show featured a six-person band - all cast members and actors, including creators Abigail and Shaun Bengson - collectively singing and playing guitar, bass, drums, trumpet, trombone, reeds, accordion, and various other instruments.

To best manage a complex audio signal flow while being responsive to the performers, sound designer Nick Kourtides opted to deploy a Klang:Technologies immersive in-ear monitor mixing solution, allowing the entire ensemble to work together seamlessly. That setup was comprised of seven Klang:Kontrollers up on the stage, fed by a DMI-Klang card plugged into a DiGiCo Quantum7T mixing console at front of house.

“The show was definitely challenging for monitoring, but Klang helped us bring all elements together”, says Kourtides, adding that colleague vendors Masque Sound and Autograph A2D were “instrumental in supporting the Klang deployment”. Klang also enhanced accessibility and hearing health, offering clearer, less fatiguing mixes - which was especially relevant given one performer’s progressive hearing loss. The broader production incorporated accessibility elements like live captioning and multiple sensory entry points.

For “My Joy Is Heavy”, Klang’s binaural mixing transformed rehearsal, performance, and accessibility in a non-traditional musical production featuring actor-musicians. A major innovation was building the full-stage audio environment during studio rehearsals, eliminating the usual disconnect between rehearsal and live performance.

(Photos: Marc J. Franklin/Klang:Technologies)

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