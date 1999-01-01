Karol Lipinski Academy of Music upgrades infrastructure with new Harrison analog mixing console

The Karol Lipinski Academy of Music in Wroclaw, Poland, has upgraded its STM (Studio Technik Multimedialnych) studio with the installation of a Harrison Audio 32Classic 48-channel analog mixing console supplied by the official distributor in Poland, Commercial Audio.

The new 32Classic 48, which includes a Dante interface, has been integrated with the academy’s Dante network to enable patching to/from four Harrison D510r 10-slot 500 Series racks and the DAW, plus access to sources anywhere in the building.

The studio, built in 2012, supports students and faculty and is also available for commercial projects. It has recently begun a revitalization and modernization process. “STM is designed to bridge education, art and professional production, and our goal is to create a facility that meets high production standards while remaining an effective learning environment - and the Harrison 32Classic is a central element of that vision”, says Dr. Przemyslaw Jarosz, Sound Engineer/Recording Mixer at STM.

“For students, the Harrison 32Classic is an opportunity to work on a legendary analog console and truly understand how audio behaves in a classic ‘in-line’ signal path”, he continues. “At the same time, the system is built for today’s workflows thanks to AoIP (Dante) interface integration. This hybrid approach lets students and engineers learn both worlds: traditional analog technique and modern networked audio.”

The Harrison console’s integrated Dante interface has revolutionized the way faculty and students approach recording and mixing sessions, reports Jarosz: “It’s a unique feature in the world of analog consoles, and for us it’s been a game changer. First, it enables a highly flexible in-line workflow. We can return signals from the DAW straight back onto the console faders during a recording session, which makes tracking and monitoring feel immediate and intuitive.”

Dante also makes mixing faster, he adds: “When we’re working on already recorded material, we can route DAW outputs to the console channels in a very efficient way, with quick changes and minimal setup time. On top of that, the console’s matrix capabilities and external inputs implemented via Dante significantly streamline day-to-day operation. They allow us to switch sources - both at the console and within the digital routing - and build monitoring or routing scenarios quickly.”

The four Dante-enabled Harrison D510r 500 Series racks, loaded with twenty SSL and twenty Harrison compressor modules, further expand the 32Classic’s capabilities. “We now have fully featured channels with both EQ and dynamics - the kind of complete, hands-on channel processing you normally associate with classic large-format analog desks - but with full AoIP routing flexibility over the Dante network”, explains Jarosz. The Harrison D510 500 Series system at the Karol Lipinski Academy features the D510dante audio interface for seamless routing to/from the console, as well as any other devices on the Dante network.

A digital audio format converter with MADI and Dante cards transcodes signals from the Academy’s MADI network to Dante for direct input to the console. “With the digital integration, we can record and route any analog or digital audio signal from anywhere in the Academy - from multiple studios and concert halls, or even from several locations at once - while keeping sources separated and organized through flexible routing and different transmission domains”, says Jarosz. “In practice, this means we can capture complex sessions efficiently, combining various spaces and ensembles into one coherent production workflow.”

Since the installation, the 32Classic has already been used across a broad range of Academy-related work, including classical, jazz and film-oriented sessions, as well as live and streaming productions. Projects range from solo recordings through chamber music to full symphony orchestras. In addition to supplying the console, Commercial Audio also handled the complete integration with all of the Academy’s studio rooms, the concert hall and the entire outboard setup.

(Photos: Harrison Audio/Karol Lipinski Academy of Music)

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