Indoor golf experiences at Pitch Dublin powered by Panasonic projection

Panasonic 6,000-lumen laser LCD projectors power a flexible visual platform at Pitch Dublin, supporting immersive golf simulation, live sports, and corporate events in a dynamic hospitality environment.

With ten TrackMan-powered golf bays, a full-service bar, and a steady flow of corporate and social bookings, Pitch Dublin, located on Dublin’s Dawson Street, has established itself as a destination for both seasoned golfers and complete beginners. At the heart of this experience is an integrated technology ecosystem, in which projection plays a central role.

“This business is a tech business”, says Christopher Best, CEO of Pitch Ireland. “It’s a hospitality business, but it’s driven by good tech. If you come here, you’re expecting a ten-out-of-ten experience on the technology.” The venue, located in a basement space beneath one of the city’s busiest streets, presented a series of structural and technical challenges. “When we first came in, it was essentially a blank space”, says Martin Kelly, Director at MKS Tec. “We had to work from architectural plans to design the layout of each bay, the positioning of the equipment, and the overall system.”

One of the most significant challenges was the lack of traditional ceiling structures. Instead of solid mounting surfaces, the installation team had to work around acoustic panels and open infrastructure, requiring creative solutions for both projector placement and TrackMan mounting. “We couldn’t form ceilings in the bays, so it was really about figuring out where to put everything and how to mount it securely”, says Kelly. “At the same time, we were dealing with a lot of cabling and integration, because this isn’t just a golf venue - it’s also showing live sports and hosting events.”

Each bay needed to support not only golf simulation but also broadcast content, requiring seamless integration between projection, computing, and AV systems. The result is a multi-functional environment capable of switching between use cases throughout the day. At the core of each bay is TrackMan’s IO system, which captures detailed ball and club data and feeds it into computers. The visual output - whether a virtual golf course, interactive game, or live sports broadcast - is delivered via Panasonic laser projectors.

(Photos: Panasonic)

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