Hippotizer-driven projection at Nobel Prize Banquet

Green Hippo’s Hippotizer Media Servers were once again at the core of the annual Nobel Prize banquet at Stockholm’s City Hall, delivering 4K projections across the venue’s walls and ceiling for an audience that included Swedish royalty.

Hosted in the Blue Hall and attended by Nobel Laureates, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and broadcast live on Swedish television, the event is one of the world’s most carefully choreographed ceremonial productions. For more than a decade, projection and video elements at the banquet have been driven by Hippotizer Media Servers, with Swedish visual specialist Peppe Tannemyr of DigiGobos leading video design and programming.

For the latest banquet, Tannemyr deployed a projection system built around Hippotizer Boreal+ MK2 and Hippotizer Montane+ MK2 Media Servers, configured as primary and backup systems. Two double-stacked 4K projectors delivered 4K content at fifty frames per second directly onto the building’s textured brick surfaces, while the hall’s bright ceiling effectively served as a giant projection canvas.

Given the scale and prestige of the Nobel banquet, reliability is critical. The production runs live for a global television audience and must operate flawlessly. “One server runs as the main system and the other as backup”, Tannemyr explains. “We can switch between them instantly if something happens.”

Control was intentionally streamlined, using Stream Deck interfaces and MIDI controllers including Akai units, with timecode triggers from the music used when required. Among the key features used during programming were Hippotizer’s LiveMask tools, allowing content to be shaped dynamically to the venue’s architecture. Effects such as color adjustments and blur processing were also used to refine the visual tone.

Additional lighting and video elements complemented the projections. Pixel-mapped LED bars were hidden within the banquet tables beneath floral arrangements, creating subtle twinkling effects across the dining space, while smaller projectors positioned in windows extended the visual atmosphere throughout the hall.

Tannemyr’s involvement with the Nobel festivities stems from a long-running collaboration with lighting designer Per Sundin, who has shaped the lighting design for the banquet for many years. “For several years I’ve been working with Per on a variety of productions - from Eurovision projects to dramatic theater productions”, says Tannemyr. “When it comes to the Nobel events, he has always relied on us for the video side.”

That collaboration first introduced Hippotizer Media Servers to the event in 2007, and the platform has been a mainstay of the production ever since. The visual concept for the Nobel Banquet evolves each year. Recently, the production has incorporated a rotating guest designer responsible for the creative direction of the evening’s performance sequences.

For the latest event, Swedish visual artist Alexander Wessely developed the artistic concept for the performances. “In the past, Per and I designed the entire visual package together”, says Tannemyr. “Now we help realize the guest designer’s ideas - planning what’s needed from a video perspective, selecting the equipment, and making sure those creative concepts work within the space.”

Tannemyr recalls one particularly memorable moment from previous productions when projection-mapped “fireworks” exploded across the hall’s ceiling: “Obviously you can’t use real fireworks at a formal dinner with the King, Queen, and Nobel Laureates. But using Hippotizer, we were able to create the illusion with projection.”

(Photos: Nanaka Adachi/Green Hippo/Clément Morin/Anna Svanberg)

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