Enco to release new multilingual voice-to-voice solution for live AV environments

Enco introduces enSpeak, a powerful new voice-to-voice translation solution designed to help organizations deliver multilingual communication experiences across live venues, classrooms, courtrooms corporate environments, transportation hubs, and public address systems.

enSpeak extends Enco’s captioning and translation ecosystem with low-latency speech translation that allows audiences to hear live presentations, announcements, meetings, and events in their preferred language in real time.

“Today’s AV environments serve increasingly multilingual audiences, and organizations are looking for better ways to make communication more accessible and engaging for everyone in the room, while avoiding the high costs and scheduling burden of human translators”, says Ken Frommert, President, Enco. “enSpeak gives AV integrators and end users an on-prem solution with the ability to add real-time spoken language translation alongside captions and text translation, creating more inclusive experiences for classrooms, corporate communications, live events, and virtually any environment where clear communication matters.”

Enco’s multilingual workflow begins with its enCaption platform, which uses advanced speech-to-text technology to generate highly accurate live captions from audio and video sources. Those captions feed Enco’s enTranslate engine, which delivers real-time multilingual text translations on prem or in the cloud for delivery to browsers, displays, and AV systems, as well as smartphones via enTranslate Mobile.

enSpeak adds a critical new layer to the workflow by converting translated text into expressive, natural-sounding speech in real time. Audiences can listen to translated audio directly through personal mobile devices or integrated AV systems while simultaneously viewing multilingual captions and translated text.

The flexible architecture allows enSpeak to operate as part of Enco’s complete ecosystem or as a standalone voice-to-voice translation and respeaking solution, such as converting English voice to Spanish. The platform supports cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments, giving integrators and end users the flexibility to adapt workflows for any application or infrastructure requirement.

Potential applications include multilingual classroom instruction, corporate town halls, conference centers, transportation facilities, houses of worship, museums, hospitality venues, government facilities, and live event production environments where audiences increasingly expect accessible and language-inclusive communication experiences.

(Photo: Enco)

www.enco.com