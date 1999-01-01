Drift drone show supports opening of David Geffen Galleries at LACMA

Drift presented their “Franchise Freedom” drone performance to celebrate the opening of the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

For the opening gala, Drift flew 1,000 illuminated drones as a single evolving system, inspired by more than two decades of research into starling murmurations. In the sky above Los Angeles, the swarm formed shifting constellations that never repeated, creating a continuously changing composition.

The work reflects a shared idea between Drift’s practice and the architecture of the David Geffen Galleries: a rejection of hierarchy. In Zumthor’s design, art is experienced across a continuous horizontal space where no work is placed above another. In the sky, “Franchise Freedom” follows a similar principle - no single drone leads, and meaning emerges from the collective.

First developed in collaboration with Intel in 2017, “Franchise Freedom” reimagines drone technology as a medium for connection rather than control. At LACMA, the performance extended this idea into the city itself, activating the sky as a shared, responsive field. Together, the building and the performance proposed a space shaped through relation rather than hierarchy.

(Photos: Drift/Pablo Garcia)

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