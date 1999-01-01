Creative Technology uses DirectOut Prodigy.MP for “G42 Supercharged”

Creative Technology Middle East (CTME) was the sole technical supplier for “G42 Supercharged”, AI cloud computing company G42’s flagship event, held in the Adnec ICC Halls in Abu Dhabi. The event brought together the latest in technology from across the entire brand and delivered a day of debate on an AI enabled future.

“G42 Supercharged” hosted over 2,400 guests and featured over 150 meters of LED screens, plus the largest d&b Soundscape system ever deployed in the region. In preparation, CTME built a scale version of the installation and ran four days of rehearsals in their warehouse for all stakeholders. The setup had a huge channel count with audio and visuals synchronized with audio transitions that enveloped the audience. The audio network was powered by DirectOut’s Prodigy.MP and this rehearsal reduced the entire installation time to 48 hours on site.

Tim Cook was system engineer for the event, working alongside spatial and playback engineer George Abi Aad. The pair were responsible for the programming and management of the two Prodigy.MPs and, given the profile of the summit, they opted for three layers of redundancy, with one Prodigy.MP handling full redundancy of playback utilizing Ears and console feeds through Input Manager, while the second managed complete redundancy for d&b’s DS100 amplifier feeds.

“Input Managers handled both DS100 processor feeds, so that if one channel dropped, it would automatically and seamlessly fail-over to the backup”, explains Cook. “To go one step further, we implemented another fail-over layer, using the Summing Busses within the Prodigy.MP to feed a standard stereo system as a final backup.”

CTME purchased its first Prodigy.MP in 2022, alongside a range of cards to complement the existing inventory, including Dante, Ravenna, Milan, and MADI. According to Cook, the modular design allows the company to adapt the same unit for different systems and applications, ensuring there is a constant use of the Prodigy.MPs.

“The interchangeable I/O cards let us build for any workflow, while the routing matrix and onboard DSP cut down on the need for multiple outboard units”, he adds. “It’s quickly become the backbone of our shows and, if I had one tip, it would be to stop thinking of Prodigy as just a processor. Think of it as a flexible audio hub that can sit at the heart of any system design.”

For CTME, Dante is their network protocol of choice and Milan is also being used more, especially for the new connected amplifiers that many loudspeaker manufactures are developing. “The Dante SRC card gets a lot of use”, says Cook. “The MADI cards are also essential, integrating seamlessly with our DiGiCo consoles and legacy systems. We’re also embracing Milan, so the Milan SRC card is being used more and more, especially with our new d&b amplifiers and DiGiCo Milan DMI cards now in play. It’s great to see everything tying together across protocols.”

The team at CT utilizes the Globcon software: “We use Globcon for remote management and control”, continues Cook. “We also integrate the Prodigy with third-party controllers and consoles for more streamlined workflows. Everything fits neatly within our eco-system. 7Hertz have supported us in integrating our DirectOut solutions into our workflow and ensuring that we maximize the capabilities of the Prodigy.MP.”

“We tend to use the Prodigy.MP in almost every situation, from system tuning and playback redundancy to matrix routing”, he concludes. “As a rental company, we work across a huge variety of productions with different requirements and the Prodigy.MP provides a consistent backbone.”

(Photos: DirectOut GmbH)

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