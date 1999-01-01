Anolis goes “Beyond The Bridge” in Clapham

“Beyond The Bridge” is a creative community-driven intervention that has transformed the Falcon Road Rail Bridge underpass in Clapham, South London, from an uninviting urban walkway to a safer, more pleasant and visually stimulating environment with the application of art, lighting and logistics.

Now featuring seventy Anolis Eminere 4 luminaires plus other new lighting fixtures, the project was commissioned by the London Borough of Wandsworth in a bid to transform the 100-metre-long major rail and road intersection in a practical way that addressed community concerns. A competition for architects, designers and artists to present ideas was launched in 2024, resulting in a winning entry picked for its innovation and vibrance.

“Beyond The Bridge” was a bold, collaborative vision, collectively imagined by GPAD architects, community engagement specialist POoR (Power Out of Restriction), MRG Studio, Sutton Vane Associates (SVA), Cundall and MDA Consulting, with SVA responsible for the lighting design. SVA specified the seventy Anolis Eminere 4 IP67-rated LED strip luminaires to be a major part of the new lighting scheme, with 35 fixtures installed near the top of both sides of the underpass walls on special mounting brackets.

Mark Sutton Vane, who heads up the Hammersmith-based architectural lighting design practice, explains that POoR had engaged in valuable ground research with the community to get feedback and inspiration for the artwork that now stretches along the full length of the passage - which then needed appropriate lighting.

There were three elements to the lighting design of “Beyond the Bridge”. The first was to provide comfortable and legally compliant street lighting for all using the busy road that was brighter at night and dimmed down to twenty percent during the day; the second was to provide balanced lighting for the art panels; and the third element was adding illuminative fun into the equation.

“We wanted to be able to colour the whole scenic area along the bridge”, states Sutton Vane. “This included the walls and the overhead steel support beams.” The Council chose a signature blue colour from the Anolis fixtures which lights the whole roof and provides an iridescent glow. This runs for ten minutes, then morphs into a subtle and slow rainbow chase activated over a five-minute period, carefully calculated to not be distracting for passing vehicles, before reverting to the solid blue.

The fixtures also needed to be robust. Being waterproof was a given, as was extended longevity, and they also have to withstand the bridge’s constant vibrations from Network Rail rolling stock traversing multiple tracks above, going in and out of Clapham Junction station - one of the busiest rail intersections in the UK - that operates round the clock.

The lights also had to be resistant to other common urban hazards like pigeons, although reducing their presence was part of the overall project. Technical specifications also included DMX control. Eminere 4 was chosen after extensive testing. It was the first time that SVA has specified Anolis products. The Emineres are programmed and run via a Pharos controller.

Anolis designed and built the special Eminere 4 mounting brackets which utilised as many existing holes as possible in the original Victorian brick walls from the previous lighting installation. The brackets had many variants as the runs of lights are not exactly straight, and had to navigate drains, pipes and other obstructions.

The lighting installation was completed on site by electrical contractor Armadillo Lighting using bespoke cable layout designed by SVA to ensure all necessary wiring stayed neat and well protected.

(Photos: Katie Walker)

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