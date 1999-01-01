Mexico’s Estadio Azteca reopens with assist from Obsidian Control Systems

All eyes will be on Mexico City on June 11 as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off at the newly renovated Estadio Azteca, recently renamed Estadio Banorte. A reopening event and friendly match were held on March 28, with lighting control managed on Obsidian Control Systems’ NX consoles by lighting designer and Lightshow de Mexico director Giovanny Garrido.

Garrido’s relationship with Obsidian Control Systems dates back to the introduction of the M1 console to the market. “At the time, we were the first in Guadalajara to have this console, and after fifteen years of use, it’s still going strong on some of our projects”, he states. In recent years, he has acquired an Obsidian NX4 lighting console and Netron data distribution devices for ArtNet from Elation Professional Mexico. “Since discovering the Onyx software that Obsidian uses, I’ve preferred working with these systems”, he says.

For the inauguration of Estadio Banorte, the designer used two Obsidian Onyx lighting consoles to control the lighting setup - a compact NX2 and an NX4 with expanded control surface - with one unit on the field and the other at front of house. “Having both consoles was vital for setting up pre-lights on the field and observing what was happening from the television broadcast angles.”

In the control area, another console monitored data transmission, where Systems Engineering Manager Tomás Novoa used several fiber optic-to-network converters from the field to the control area. For this, Obsidian’s Netron EN4 and EN12 EtherDMX gateways were essential for data distribution. All Obsidian products were provided for the reopening event by Lightshow de Mexico.

(Photos: Obsidian Control Systems)

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