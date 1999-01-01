IMS Dalt Vila 2026 illuminated with Elation

In late April 2026, the 17th edition of the International Music Summit opened the Ibiza summer season at IMS Dalt Vila, transforming the UNESCO World Heritage site into one of the most visually striking stages in electronic music. The Shop Productions delivered full production for the event and once again turned to Elation lighting gear to illuminate the show.

Set within the historic walls of Ibiza’s old town, the location hosted a lineup including Pete Tong, Eliza Rose, Ahmed Spins, Ankhoi, and a live closing performance from Faithless Sound System. From initial planning through to final execution, The Shop Productions team managed every aspect of the build and technical delivery, working within one of Ibiza’s most complex and protected environments.

“Dalt Vila is not a conventional venue, and producing at this level requires a precise balance between creative ambition and structural discipline”, says Simeon Friend, Founder/Owner of The Shop Productions and Founder & Creative Director of International Music Summit. “The stage and technical systems were designed to integrate seamlessly into the historic surroundings, while supporting a high-impact performance environment for internationally recognized artists. Every element - from rigging to lighting, audio, and show control - was executed with complete coordination and control.” The Elation gear which was provided through AdagioPro, the exclusive distributor for Elation products in Spain.

For IMS Dalt Vila 2026, The Shop Productions once again worked alongside lighting and visual designer Nick Jevons. With extensive experience across international stages, Jevons brought a clear and structured approach to the lighting design, aligning closely with the technical setup and production requirements of the show. His work aimed to translate the scale and energy of the lineup into a cohesive visual output.

The Elation system was built around Rebel Profile fixtures, providing a technical backbone with CMY color mixing, variable CTO, high CRI output, and a full effects package including rotating and fixed gobos, prisms, frost, and framing shutters - allowing for controlled beam shaping and layered textures across the stage. “At the heart of the design, the Rebel Profile delivered crisp aerial effects, allowing us to sculpt the space with striking definition even in an open-air environment”, Jevons states.

“Complementing the Rebel fixtures, the Proteus Radius brought a new layer of versatility and resilience”, he adds. Used to extend the visual reach beyond the stage itself, the Proteus Radius fixtures delivered sharp, long-throw aerial beams using laser-driven light sources, enhanced by fast 360° continuous rotation, CMY color control, and effects such as prisms and gobos - creating bold, architectural beam structures across the skyline.

“To amplify audience connection, we integrated the SOL 1 Blinders, creating warm, immersive moments that bridged the gap between performer and crowd”, Jevons continues. “Its output and dimming curves gave us the ability to shift seamlessly from subtle ambiance to full-impact hits.” Pulse Panel FX units introduced a dynamic visual layer, combining high-output strobe, wash, and continuous pan/tilt movement to create rhythmic energy and evolving stage compositions. “Together, these fixtures formed a cohesive system that balanced power, precision, and atmosphere”, says Jevons.

(Photos: Leafhopper Project/Phrank.net/Juan Sabatino)

www.elationlighting.com