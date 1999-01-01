Arri expands Management Board

Frank Eischet and Marcel Koutstaal have joined Arri’s Management Board alongside David Bermbach and Chris Richter. The expanded leadership team combines operational, financial, product, and commercial expertise to support Arri’s long-term growth and evolving role as a provider of integrated solutions across the motion picture, live entertainment, and content creation industries.

Arri aims to simplify its organizational structure by consolidating responsibilities previously divided between the Camera Systems and Lighting business units. With the new setup, Arri aims to strengthen the focus on comprehensive solutions for target markets rather than individual product categories; accelerate decision-making; and bring product development, operations, and commercial execution into closer alignment worldwide.

Frank Eischet joins Arri’s Management Board as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Coming from Riedel Communications, he will continue in his role at Riedel while supporting Arri’s financial and strategic development, further strengthening collaboration within the group. According to Arri, the CFO position will be permanently filled in the upcoming weeks.

Marcel Koutstaal joins the Management Board as Chief Operating Officer and assumes responsibility for Arri’s global operations and companywide product development activities. He brings extensive international leadership experience in large-scale operational optimization and high-end camera technology, combined with deep expertise across studio, outside broadcast, remote, and cloud-based production environments.

“Arri is entering a new phase focused on investment, integration, and scalable growth”, comments Thomas Riedel, owner of Arri. “By expanding the Management Board, we are strengthening the connection between technology, operations, and commercial execution. Frank Eischet deepens collaboration within the Riedel Group, while Marcel Koutstaal adds international expertise to accelerate innovation and operational performance across the company.”

David Bermbach assumes responsibility within the Management Board as Chief Product Officer, leading Arri’s unified product strategy across camera and lighting technologies with a strong focus on integrated solutions. He aims to strengthen alignment between innovation, roadmap, and customer needs across the portfolio and continue Arri’s transformation into a provider of integrated solutions across hardware, software, and services for motion pictures, live entertainment, and content creation.

Chris Richter assumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer within the Management Board and continues to lead Arri’s global commercial organization, including sales, rental, and corporate communications. He aims to drive a consistent worldwide approach to customer engagement, commercial execution, and brand positioning.

Bermbach and Richter state: “We are bringing product, operations, and commercial leadership closer together to respond faster to evolving customer and production requirements worldwide. Strengthening the operational backbone within Arri allows us to set a clear focus on supporting the media and entertainment industry in these times of change, scale innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners globally.“

Pictured (left to right): Frank Eischet, Marcel Koutstaal, David Bermbach, Chris Richter. (Photos: Arri)

www.arri.com