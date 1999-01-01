Sennheiser Spectera module available in Bitfocus Companion and Buttons apps

A Sennheiser Spectera module is now available in the Bitfocus apps Companion and Buttons, expanding Spectera features for engineers and technicians. With the module, they can implement an engineer mode for Spectera or facilitate quick instrument swaps, for example.

The Spectera module allows direct connection and drop integration of Spectera with the two Bitfocus software platforms, joining around a thousand modules from major manufacturers in the fields of audio, video and lighting.

“The Spectera integration allows users to introduce tactile control via stream-deck-style button panels or touchscreen panels and makes Spectera ready for interoperability with devices across different industries”, explains Greg Simon, Director, Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser. “I could now use a Spectera SEK to control lighting or have buttons on the console control Spectera, just as an example.”

(Photos: Sennheiser)

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