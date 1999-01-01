Sennheiser Profile Wireless now with Bluetooth connectivity

Sennheiser Profile Wireless version 5.0.0, the latest firmware update, adds Bluetooth functionality to the compact microphone system. Creating a minimalist recording set-up, the clip-on mic can be directly paired with mobile phones, laptops or tablets that offer Bluetooth LE Audio (LC3 codec) or Bluetooth Classic.

“The free firmware update unlocks new possibilities, enabling creators to eliminate the receiver between the Profile Wireless clip-on mic and their mobile phone”, says product manager Hendrik Millauer. “This clears the smartphone connector for other usage and makes the set-up as compact as possible.” As usual, the clip-on mic can be fitted with an external lavalier mic to create an unobtrusive miking solution. Connecting an external microphone will automatically disable the built-in mic.

“LE Audio with LC3 will provide creators with good audio quality and latency for any recording where ease of use and compactness are paramount”, adds Millauer. “With a Bluetooth Classic connection, broad compatibility to smart devices and laptops is given but users will have to sacrifice some of the quality that the future-proof Bluetooth LE Audio offers today.”

The new firmware version 5.0.0 can be downloaded from the Profile Wireless product page, while the online manual has been updated with information on the Bluetooth mode.

(Photos: Sennheiser)

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