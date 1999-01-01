Merging Technologies releases Pyramix 16

Merging Technologies has released Pyramix 16, the newest major upgrade to its digital audio workstation. Pyramix 16 delivers audio innovations, seamless Dolby Atmos workflows, and expanded compatibility for modern production environments. It is available in three versions: Elements, Pro, and Premium. It further enhances each tier’s capabilities, delivering new features, improved performance, and deeper integration options.

PanNoir, developed in collaboration with recording engineer and producer Jean-Daniel Noir (pictured), rethinks how spot microphones blend with a main stereo pair. Traditional DAWs rely solely on level differences when panning spot mics, often resulting in phase issues and compromised stereo imaging. PanNoir, now built directly into the Pyramix mixer, solves this by introducing both level and time of arrival differences, respecting how sound reaches a main stereo microphone pair and ultimately how human hearing works.

Each track is represented in the same window, providing full visibility and control over panning in coherence with the main pair. Spot mics maintain phase coherence with both channels of the main pair, stopping comb filtering. Stereo imaging becomes more accurate, stable, and natural. Engineers gain control for classical, jazz, and acoustic productions. Autodetection of mic positioning and Neumann microphones’ directivity presets further streamline the workflow.

Responding to the growing demand for immersive music production, Pyramix Premium now includes a built-in Dolby Atmos Renderer supporting speaker configurations up to 9.1.6 and binaural for headphones. This also includes Live Re-Renders, enabling loudness measurements with the Pyramix Final Check meter.

Pyramix 16 also delivers performance improvements engineered in close collaboration with users and new I/O capacities. The added Parallels Desktop support brings Pyramix one step closer to MacOS, allowing Mac users to run Pyramix alongside their native applications with greater convenience.

Addressing smaller studios, project workflows, podcasters, and music creators who want the Pyramix editing engine at an accessible price point, Pyramix Elements includes Pyramix’s recording and editing toolkit, high-resolution audio support, Pyramix’s real-time editing engine, and the built-in PanNoir technology.

Suited for editors and engineers managing demanding multitrack projects, broadcast workflows, and detailed postproduction tasks, Pyramix Pro expands I/O capabilities, adds advanced mastering, Source-Destination editing, extended loudness features, and broader controller support.

Designed for top-tier facilities in music recording, classical production, film, and immersive audio, Pyramix Premium includes the built-in Dolby Atmos Renderer, supports custom immersive speaker layouts, DSD/DXD workflows, multi-recorder setups, and the complete set of Pyramix’s advanced mastering, immersion, and integration features. This edition represents the most complete Pyramix system ever released.

(Photos: Merging Technologies)

www.merging.com

www.neumann.com