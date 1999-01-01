Merging Technologies announces Ovation 12

Merging Technologies has announced the upcoming release of Ovation 12, the latest major update to its audio playout system and show sequencer software. Scheduled for release on April 30, 2026, Ovation 12 represents a significant evolution of the platform, introducing native video playback, enhanced synchronization capabilities, and expanded I/O performance for today’s most demanding live and installation environments.

With Ovation 12, Merging Technologies responds to customer feedback by extending the platform - which is being used in theme parks, museums, broadcast facilities, and complex live productions worldwide - beyond audio as video playback becomes an integral part of the show workflow.

Video files can now be dragged and dropped directly into playlists and handled like any other cue, even while a show is running. Audio fade-ins and timing can be precisely aligned to picture using Ovation’s active cue window, to ensure tight synchronization during rehearsals and live operation.

Ovation 12 supports all common video formats, with files trimmed directly within Ovation or prepared in Pyramix. Up to four video streams can be played simultaneously via standard computer graphics cards.

Complex productions often rely on multiple third-party systems for lighting, video, special effects, and automation. Ovation 12 introduces native generation of multiple LTC outputs, enabling operators to drive several external sequencers simultaneously, each with its own independent timecode.

LTC can be routed to any audio output, generated at any frame rate, and sourced flexibly from show time, timed cue lists, or individual cues. Timecode readouts can be displayed anywhere on the operator’s screen, providing real-time visibility in mission-critical environments. This new capability eliminates workarounds and simplifies synchronization in large scale, multi-system productions.

Ovation and Pyramix have long formed an ecosystem allowing sound designers to create content in Pyramix and publish it to Ovation with a single operation. Ovation 12 deepens this integration with fully bidirectional automation exchange.

Automation data can now flow both ways between Ovation and Pyramix, enabling engineers to refine cues in Pyramix during rehearsals and seamlessly return them to the show environment, without losing automation detail.

Ovation 12 significantly increases the number of simultaneous inputs and outputs available in Native mode across the Elements, Pro, and Premium editions, while continuing to scale to extreme channel counts when paired with MassCore. This expansion provides greater headroom for large, multi-channel productions.

Ovation 12 will be available starting April 30, 2026.

(Photos: Merging Technologies)

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