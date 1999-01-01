Martin Bowman

LSC Control Systems has appointed Martin Bowman as a new, key member of its internal sales team. With over 35 years’ experience in entertainment lighting and technical production, Bowman has worked in theatre, live events, touring and permanent installations.

In this time, he has gained extensive experience of LSC’s solutions as a customer, as well as developing a broad practical understanding of lighting control, power distribution and networked systems, and the environments that use them.

Bowman’s appointment is the latest in a string of additions to LSC’s growing team. Since becoming part of Czech-based Robe Lighting s.r.o. in 2024, LSC has been busy preparing for the new opportunities opened up by the move, including increased access to global markets. At the same time, the team continues to design and manufacture its products at its headquarters in Melbourne, Australia.

(Photo: LSC Control Systems)

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