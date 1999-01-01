Marshall JCM 800 dual-channel, three-tube Synergy preamp module available

Synergy and Marshall have teamed up once again to bring, for the first time ever, the Marshall JCM 800 amplifier in a three-tube, dual-channel preamp module. Utilizing Marshall’s original circuit design, the JCM 800 module delivers the raw energy, attack, and articulate overdrive of the iconic vertical-input 2203/2204 amplifiers.

Each of the JCM 800’s two identical channels feature independent Preamp, Bass, Middle, Treble, Presence, and Volume controls, giving users complete command over their gain structure and tonal response. From dynamic low-gain crunch to saturated high-gain sustain, the JCM 800 module delivers every nuance of the original amp’s voice. Independent Master Volume controls for each channel allow to precisely balance rhythm and lead levels with all of the amp’s dynamic character and harmonic complexity.

The JCM 800 module introduces Synergy’s three-tube architecture - a first in modular preamp design. Two 12AX7s drive the preamp, while a third 12AX7 powers the built-in 0-watt amplifier and phase inverter. According to the manufacturer, “with the JCM 800 module you get the sag, feel, and harmonic bloom of a fully cranked JCM 800 head - at any volume”.

Expanding on the original amp design, the JCM 800 module provides additional flexibility with two key features: the Bright Switch and the High/Low Input Switch. As for the Bright Switch, a three-position toggle switch selects between two bright cap values or removes it entirely - “it’s just like modding the bright cap on a vintage 2203, without touching a soldering iron”, as the manufacturer puts it. The High/Low Input Switch faithfully replicates the dual input jacks found on the original JCM 800, toggling between the high-gain “Lead” input and the lower-gain “Normal” input.

The Marshall JCM 800 module features a three-position switch on the PCB, which allows to configure the input tube bass response to match the original circuit of the selected module. These settings affect the feel and tightness. Each amp designer has a specific combination of components that make up their input tube circuit. The three most popular combinations one can access with this switch: position 1 (1.5K resistor and 22uf capacitor), position 2 (2.7K resistor and .68uf capacitor) and position 3 (1.8K resistor and 1uf capacitor). Users can also experiment and try any position to see which one they prefer. The JCM 800 module is preset to the center position (2.7K resistor and .68uf capacitor).

Synergy hardware and interchangeable preamps are protected under US patent. The JCM800 module will only work in Synergy hosts (Syn-1, Syn-2, Syn-20IR, Syn-30, Syn-50), it will not work in any other hardware from other manufacturers.

(Photos: Marshall/Synergy Audio)

www.marshall.com

www.synergyamps.com