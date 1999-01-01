Infiled strengthens North American team with promotion and key appointments

Infiled has announced a series of leadership changes within its North American operations. Henry Ambrose has been promoted to President and General Manager, while Chris Donaldson joins as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America, and Bryan Boehme takes on the role of Senior Business Development Manager for Location Based Entertainment in the Americas.

Henry Ambrose originally joined Infiled as Vice President of Business Development to launch its North American operations, and has since built the business from the ground up, developing strategic market initiatives, assembling a cross-functional team, and positioning the company as a trusted provider of LED display solutions across rental, fixed installation, and experiential environments. His promotion to President and General Manager recognizes more than three decades of experience in engineering, product development, and executive leadership, including nearly fourteen years at Video Equipment Rentals (VER), most recently as the Executive Director of LED Install, and earlier in roles at Barco and Sharp Electronics.

Chris Donaldson brings more than 27 years of professional AV industry experience to his new role as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. He has built a strong reputation for developing sales teams, strengthening channel partnerships, and delivering sustained commercial growth in competitive markets. In his new position, he will lead US sales strategy and execution, with a focus on channel development, expanding market share, and aligning Infiled’s portfolio with the evolving needs of the North American AV community.

Bryan Boehme, who joins the team as Senior Business Development Manager for Location Based Entertainment in the Americas, brings more than two decades of global sales leadership to the role, having previously served as Vice President of Global Sales at Christie Digital, where he partnered with leaders in themed entertainment, live events, and enterprise environments. At Infiled, he will focus on deepening the company’s engagement with creative studios, integrators, designers, and operators across the LBE ecosystem.

(Photo: Infiled/Zhuoqing Lian)

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