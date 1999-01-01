Tony Jacques

Renkus-Heinz is continuing to expand its Tech Support operations with the latest addition of Tony Jacques as Applications Engineer. He will serve as a key technical resource for integrators, consultants, and end users, providing hands-on guidance and supporting the deployment of Renkus-Heinz solutions across a wide range of applications.

Jacques’ audio background has taken him all over the world, working in a range of fields. His career spans live sound, touring, installation, broadcast, and event production.

(Photo: Renkus-Heinz)

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