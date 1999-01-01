Powersoft Mezzo amplifiers create refined audio ambience in 14th century renaissance hotel

In the heart of Lyon’s historic old town, Cour des Loges, a five-star Radisson Collection Hotel, has recently reopened following a two-year renovation, which includes a fully integrated audio system.

Located within a Renaissance complex dating back to the 14th century, the landmark hotel features 61 rooms and suites, two restaurants (including Les Loges, which recovered its Michelin star following the renovation) as well as a collection of spaces designed for a special hotel experience. To unify every area with a consistent yet adaptable sound atmosphere, integrator Plug’In Design delivered a complete audio solution centred on six Powersoft Mezzo 604 AD compact amplifiers.

Headquartered south of Lyon and with offices across France (in Montpellier, Nantes and Paris), Plug’In Design is an AV integrator specialising in professional environments, from workspaces to restaurants and hotels. For Cour des Loges, the objective was to design a fully customised sonic environment across all areas of the hotel, including inner courtyards, lounges, both restaurants, reception and retail spaces.

Preserving the architectural integrity of the historic structure was paramount. The property’s original stone walls and Renaissance features limited cable routing options and restricted conventional installation approaches. “Working with a heritage building presents a true challenge”, says Joshua Bednarski, CEO of Plug’In Design. “It demands expertise and specific solutions to turn those challenges into a successful project.”

“The historic architecture made cable routing through the walls particularly complex, requiring us to adapt to existing constraints while delivering a solution that remained simple, intuitive and reliable for daily operation by hotel staff”, he continues. “The result is a discreet yet powerful audio infrastructure that integrates seamlessly into the hotel’s aesthetic.”

At the core of the installation are six Powersoft Mezzo 604 AD amplifiers. Each unit is a 600 W, four-channel compact amplifier with integrated DSP and Dante networking. The AD version extends networking capabilities with Dante and AES67, enabling remote control and monitoring while ensuring flexible signal routing throughout the property. The compact form factor, combined with the included mounting kit, allowed the amplifiers to be installed discreetly within constrained technical spaces.

According to Bednarski, the Powersoft amplifiers provide “flexible multi-zone control and precise management of different sound atmospheres throughout the property”. The amplifier system powers Biamp ENT203-BK, ENT220-BK and ENT206-BK loudspeakers, supporting audio reproduction tailored to each area of the hotel.

Centralised control is delivered via intuitive touchscreen tablets, allowing staff to manage audio levels and zoning without requiring technical expertise. The new sound system allows distinct ambience profiles to be created for different zones, ensuring the atmosphere aligns with the hotel’s identity.

(Photos: Powersoft)

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