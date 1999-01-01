IFES announces Munich as new host city for World Summit 2026

The International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) has announced that IFES World Summit 2026 will move from Dubai to take place in Munich, Germany, from June 16-19, 2026, following careful consideration of the current geopolitical context and consultation with key industry stakeholders and local authorities. The Dubai edition of the World Summit will now be rescheduled to June 2028.

“Our priority is to ensure that members can come together in 2026 in a safe and secure environment, while preserving the value of meeting in person and making the most of our global gathering”, says Jörg Zeissig, President of IFES. Held under the theme “Navigating Change, Shaping What’s Next”, the 2026 edition will focus on dialogue, strategic exchange and active member engagement.

As one of Europe’s leading international business and exhibition destinations, Munich offers strong infrastructure, global accessibility and a trusted environment for major events. It provides the setting for IFES members to exchange insight, strengthen partnerships and explore how the industry can respond to shifting market conditions, technological acceleration and changing workforce expectations.

“In times of change, it becomes even more important for our community to stay connected and aligned”, notes Zeissig. “Munich offers us the opportunity to come together in a focused and constructive way to listen, to share and to shape what comes next, together.” The updated format is intended not simply as a relocation, but as a purposeful evolution that prioritises interaction, shared direction-setting and collaboration across the exhibition and events value chain.

(Photo: IFES)

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