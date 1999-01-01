GrandMA3 controls lighting and video for Jean-Louis Aubert shows

Lighting designer and programmer Valentin Nebati of TightLight enjoyed a busy 2025 working with several artists and projects, including as lighting director and operator for singer-songwriter Jean-Louis Aubert’s “Pafini” concert series. This tour saw Aubert plus a full band play shows across France, Belgium and Switzerland, a mix of Zenith and arena venues, culminating in a finale at Paris’ La Défense Arena in December.

Nebati chose to work with MA Lighting’s GrandMA3 control system for lighting and video control after joining Jean-Louis Aubert’s creative team in February 2025, where he was working closely with lighting and set designer Jordan Magnée to create the show’s aesthetic.

Nebati has been using the GrandMA platform since the start of his career as a lighting professional fifteen years ago. He has been using version 3 since the software was first released and has been regularly running shows fully on GrandMA3 since 2024. For this tour, he used a GrandMA3 Full-Size console for the arena shows; for the Zeniths and also for some of the festival slots that they played, it was two GrandMA3 Light, and for the finale stadium date, this morphed into four GrandMA3 Light and one GrandMA3 Full-Size.

The stage design was defined by a semi-circular LED upstage surrounded with four concentric arches of LED, with lights popping through the gaps. This offered plenty of scope for the creative lighting and video. In terms of lighting fixtures, for the Zenith shows, Nebati was controlling approximately 300 lights - about 225 moving lights from a handful of manufacturers, plus strobes and blinders - which would be boosted to around 650 for the arena shows and the finale, all supplied by rental company MPM.

Playback video appearing on the screen surfaces was played through a Smode media server and fed into Nebati’s GrandMA3 console Art-Net, giving him the scope to apply nuances and specific effects. The GrandMA3 was run completely manually.

(Photos: Valentin Nebati/Marceau Uguen)

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