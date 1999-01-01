Crest Audio reinforces networked loudspeaker portfolio with new PoE++ CiP models

Crest Audio, a brand of Peavey Electronics Corporation, introduces two new PoE++ powered loudspeakers: the CiP 26 and the CiP 5. Designed for today’s fully networked AV environments, both models combine professional sound quality with networkcable installation, reflecting the growing shift toward smarter, more scalable commercial audio systems.

As organisations increasingly adopt networked-based infrastructures, the need for loudspeakers that integrate seamlessly into AVoIP ecosystems continues to grow. The CiP Series answers that demand by delivering both power, control and audio over a single Ethernet cable using PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt Type 4 90 W), removing the requirement for local mains power or separate amplifier racks.

“We are seeing a clear shift toward network-first audio design. Integrators want solutions that reduce infrastructure complexity while maintaining professional performance standards”, says Christoph Sesseck, Sales Manager EMEA for Peavey Commercial Audio. “With these latest additions to our CiP speaker line, we are giving our partners scalable loudspeaker options that combine the latest networking protocols integration, PoE++ simplicity and the sonic character that Crest Audio is known for.”

The CiP 26 is a compact yet high-output two-way loudspeaker. Featuring dual 6.5-inch woofers paired with a 1-inch dynamic tweeter, its bi-amplified architecture delivers clarity and headroom, reaching peak sound pressure levels of 103 dB at one metre.

With a frequency response spanning 65 Hz to 20 kHz and a 120° horizontal by 75° vertical coverage pattern, the CiP 26 is equally at home delivering foreground music in hospitality venues as it is supporting speech and presentation audio in larger collaboration spaces.

A supplied wall-mount bracket simplifies installation, with connectivity coming via a single RJ-45 connector.

Complementing the CiP 26, the CiP 5 offers a compact solution tailored for a more controlled soundstage. Equipped with a 5.25-inch woofer and 0.75-inch tweeter in a bi-amplified configuration, it delivers up to 101 dB peak SPL with a more focused 90° by 60° sound dispersion pattern. This makes it suitable for boardrooms, classrooms, meeting rooms, boutique retail spaces and distributed background music systems.

Like the CiP 26, the CiP 5 supports Dante and AES67 (sNET) audio networking and PoE++ power over a single Ethernet cable, with optional 24 VDC external power available where required.

Its compact enclosure and included U-bracket allow for quick, secure installation across a wide range of commercial settings.

(Photos: Peavey Electronics Corporation)

www.peaveycommercialaudio.com