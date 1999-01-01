Caudalie’s Paris headquarters features Infiled LED wall powered by Brompton processing

French cosmetics brand Caudalie has unveiled a 200-seat auditorium at its new headquarters in the historic Marais district of central Paris. At the heart of the installation is an 8 by 2.5 metre Infiled DBmk2 LED screen from the brand’s Studio Series, delivering 5,120 by 1,600 pixel resolution, powered by Brompton Technology’s Tessera SX40 LED video processors. The project was designed by Acte 1 and integrated by Videosonic.

The auditorium was born from a complete renovation of a historic building, presenting significant structural challenges. Large load-bearing beams severely restricted ceiling height, ruling out a conventional projection system and prompting the design team at Acte 1 to recommend an LED wall solution instead. This shift raised immediate questions around colour accuracy, an area where projection has traditionally been considered superior, making the choice of processing technology critical.

Acte 1 and Videosonic consulted Infiled, who proposed Brompton Technology processors as the solution to guarantee the colour accuracy the client demanded. The Tessera SX40 LED processor’s 14-way Colour Correct feature was a key decision factor, enabling precise adjustment of individual colours without affecting the rest of the image. This feature also makes it straightforward to harmonise different sources such as video and computer-generated presentations, and maintain visual consistency across all event types.

The 32:10 aspect ratio display supports multi-window PIP configurations and full-screen presentation, giving Caudalie flexibility for internal seminars, live broadcasts, simultaneous translation, and external corporate event hire. For its inaugural event, the brand’s 30th anniversary celebration in January 2026, attended by around 1,000 people, all content was produced natively in 32:10 format, delivering an immersive visual experience.

Beyond colour performance, Brompton’s UK manufacturing, European-standard image processing, and availability of local technical support in France all contributed to the decision. The entire system is operated via Crestron automation, and from installation onwards all teams, including those handling automation through APIs, were able to operate the system.

“The LED wall fully enhances the space and allows any type of content to be displayed at a professional quality level”, says Eric Cartier, Company Manager at Videosonic. “Caudalie can now host any type of event - camera shoots, conferences, fashion shows, and more - with no technical limitations.” The space was completed in December 2025.

(Photo: rodolphecellier.com)

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