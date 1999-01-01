IPS calls on over 530 Chauvet fixtures for “Mission: Impossible” premiere

Multi-Grammy winner Rod Stewart wasn’t the only non-film-star celebrity to turn out for the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” at London’s Leicester Square - stars like Dua Lipa, Idris Elba and Florence Pugh were also there, even though they were not involved in the film.

A production executed by Limited Edition Event Design (LEED) helped the glamour sparkle during the event. For technical support and lighting, LEED turned to its frequent collaborator, Milton Keynes-based IPS. To ensure that the premiere was shown in the best light for the sizable live crowd, as well as for millions of fans who watched the broadcast and other media coverage of the event, IPS used 530-plus Chauvet Professional fixtures and panels that were positioned throughout the site.

Included in this collection were over 460 REM 3IP LED video panels. Displaying images from the film and its stars, the panels were positioned across a 50-meter main platform, as well as on branding walls around a custom-built fountain and entrance arch, all with 3D design and full safety sign off.

A collection of forty Color Strike M motorized strobe-washes pumped up the energy level. Given the large number of celebrities on hand for the event, the media-interview area was a busy place. To ensure that all camera shots came off smoothly, IPS installed thirty OnAir IP panels.

(Photos: Chauvet Professional)

www.chauvetprofessional.com