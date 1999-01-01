Cluk makes large investment in Elation SOL Blinders

Dry hire company Cluk BV of Belgium has invested in more than 100 Elation SOL I Blinders, including accessories, supplied through Elation’s exclusive distributor in the country, XLR. For Cluk, who serve production companies worldwide, the purchase is a significant expansion of inventory.

Every SOL I Blinder will leave the Cluk warehouse in Zulte with a full set of accessories included as standard: blinder lens, Fresnel lens, Bowens adapter, omega bracket with hook, safety cable, interconnectors, jumper cables, gel-frame holder and barndoors. “This ensures production companies never have to worry about missing components or last-minute compromises”, says Pieter Van de Velde, Managing Director at Cluk.

Operating from new facilities, Cluk delivers dry hire solutions for the audiovisual industry. “At Cluk, our mission is clear: to be a preferred partner of Elation in dry hire and the ultimate ally of production companies worldwide”, states Van de Velde. The new SOL fixtures join a range of other Elation products already in Cluk’s inventory - Paragon S, Pulse series, and Six+ PAR.

(Photo: Cluk/Elation)

www.cluk.live

www.elationlighting.com