Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

Cluk makes large investment in Elation SOL Blinders

Cluk makes large investment in Elation SOL Blinders

Dry hire company Cluk BV of Belgium has invested in more than 100 Elation SOL I Blinders, including accessories, supplied through Elation’s exclusive distributor in the country, XLR. For Cluk, who serve production companies worldwide, the purchase is a significant expansion of inventory.

 

Every SOL I Blinder will leave the Cluk warehouse in Zulte with a full set of accessories included as standard: blinder lens, Fresnel lens, Bowens adapter, omega bracket with hook, safety cable, interconnectors, jumper cables, gel-frame holder and barndoors. “This ensures production companies never have to worry about missing components or last-minute compromises”, says Pieter Van de Velde, Managing Director at Cluk.

 

Operating from new facilities, Cluk delivers dry hire solutions for the audiovisual industry. “At Cluk, our mission is clear: to be a preferred partner of Elation in dry hire and the ultimate ally of production companies worldwide”, states Van de Velde. The new SOL fixtures join a range of other Elation products already in Cluk’s inventory - Paragon S, Pulse series, and Six+ PAR.

 

(Photo: Cluk/Elation)

 

www.cluk.live

www.elationlighting.com

 

SCHLAGZEILEN

news archiv

suche

© 1999 - 2025 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories