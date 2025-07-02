URC and BluOS partner for enhanced integration

URC, a provider of smart residential and commercial automation, and BluOS, a multi-room hi-res audio platform, have announced an enhanced and expanded partnership that seamlessly integrates BluOS-enabled devices with URC’s Total Control and High-Definition Audio (HDA) systems.

Through this continued collaboration, homeowners can enjoy high-resolution audio experiences throughout their smart home with robust control and automation. The advanced integration ensures management of the BluOS ecosystem, including music selection, volume control, and multi-zone audio distribution, all from URC interfaces.

With BluOS integration, URC’s voice commands extend beyond system control to seamless music management, allowing operation for activating playback, selecting tracks and adjusting settings in any room. Combined with Total Control, which executes professionally programmed scenes across lighting, climate control and entertainment, end users can create a desired ambience for entertaining, relaxing, or focused listening.

This integration also offers dealers remote access to troubleshoot, monitor, or adjust the Total Control system and configure BluOS integration.

(Photo: BluOS/URC)

www.bluos.io