Unicol mounts support major video wall installation across UK Bingo sites

Unicol Engineering, a provider of audio-visual mounting solutions, has supported a major nationwide LED video wall installation across multiple bingo sites throughout the UK. The project, delivered by AV integrator Willow Communications, saw Unicol’s Spirit dvLED Video Wall Mounts installed at venues operated by Mecca Bingo, Buzz Bingo, Club3000 and Deluxe Bingo in locations including Leeds, Northampton, Sheffield, Ipswich, Broadstairs and Wakefield.

The installations feature a variety of LED video wall configurations, ranging from compact 2,560 x 1,440 mm displays to expansive 12,000 x 2,000 mm installations. With configurations from 4 x 3 panel arrays up to substantial 24 x 4 arrays, all utilised Hisense’s XIM, XIH and RNM ranges of dvLED panels.

Unicol’s Spirit dvLED Video Wall Mount proved essential in accommodating the diverse requirements across the various venues. The mounting system’s built-in adjustment capabilities, providing 20 mm of movement both horizontally and vertically through its wall-tie bracket design, meant installers could work with different wall types and overcome on-site challenges. Over 410,000 metres of Unicol’s 40x40 aluminium extrusion was used across the installations.

Willow Communications drew on over 35 years of experience in AV installations to deliver the complex multi-site rollout within tight timeframes, all while minimising disruption to venue operations. “The final result looks great. It’s clean, sharp, and just works”, states James Pearson, Project Manager at Willow Communications. “It was a solid team effort between us, Hisense, and Unicol.”

(Photos: Unicol Engineering)

www.unicol.com