Tone Proper transforms Crystal Ballroom with PK Sound system

Portland, Oregon’s Crystal Ballroom, one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier historic venues, recently underwent a transformative audio upgrade. Audiovisual supplier Tone Proper implemented PK Sound’s T8 robotic line source modules, T18 subwoofers and Tx26 point-source loudspeakers.

Crystal Ballroom’s historic interior is filled with reflective surfaces, including floor-to-ceiling windows and a combination of lath and plaster construction. While contributing to the charm of the venue, these same attributes create a challenging acoustic environment. “The space wasn’t designed for amplified sound and certainly not for the modern events they host now - but that’s exactly why PK’s T8 was the right choice”, says Nick Moon, owner of Tone Proper. “It’s the only solution we found that gives us the precision and flexibility to contain the sound where we want it and keep it away from where we don’t.”

To address Crystal Ballroom’s broad use - from intimate corporate events to full-scale concerts - Moon installed a complete system by PK Sound that included two T8 robotic line arrays comprised of eight boxes per side, twelve T18 subwoofers and a pair of Tx26 loudspeakers for front fills on the balcony. Due to the multi-axis robotic control afforded by the T8 solution, the vertical and horizontal dispersion of each element can be configured in real time, allowing the coverage pattern to be precisely adapted to each event’s needs without manual intervention.

“You can put the array up flat and, using PK’s integrated Dynamics software, shape the waveguide coverage after it’s in the air”, says Moon. “That means you don’t have to pull the system down to make changes. You can literally tune the room from the ground during soundcheck.”

While the Crystal Ballroom installation is a fixed system, Moon was so impressed with the PK Sound setup that he has added a second full rig to Tone Proper’s rental inventory, making the technology available for touring acts and mobile productions. “It’s flexible enough to be used on the fly, you don’t have to have everything figured out in advance”, he says, adding that ACT Entertainment, the brand’s North American distributor, also played a critical role in supporting this installation. Tone Proper is exploring additional ACT brands for further venue enhancements, including lighting and control systems.

(Photos: Kat Nyberg/McMenamins)

