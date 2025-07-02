Thomas Gottschlich

For over a year now, Thomas Gottschlich has held the position of Senior Business Development Manager at Swisson, the Swiss manufacturer of DMX testers and data distribution equipment for professional lighting. After about ten years as a lighting technician and lighting operator, he spent the last 35 years in the resale of stage equipment in Switzerland.

During this time, he sold more than sixty leading brands of lighting desks, moving lights, Truss, smoke machines, and LED projectors to theaters, television studios, and rental companies for film and entertainment. He also served as a project manager for fixed technical lighting installations in theaters and TV studios, and contributed to the design of architectural lighting projects for museums, building facades, and outdoor structures.

At 55, he decided to take on a new challenge by making a 360-degree career change and accepted Swisson’s offer, which was seeking someone to lead a complete restructuring of its global distribution network. Over the past twelve months, Gottschlich traveled around the world to visit all distributors in person and formalize the partnership with Swisson. The brand has strengthened its presence in Europe with one distributor per country, a strategy also implemented in Asia and the Middle East. South Africa recently joined, making it the 46th exclusive distributor for resale across a total of seventy countries.

“I understand well what our distributors expect from us; I’ve been in their position for 35 years, so I am familiar with their needs and aspirations”, comments Gottschlich. “Most importantly, I have built strong relationships and mutual trust with the people I am currently working with.”

(Photo: Swisson)

