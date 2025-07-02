Polar designs and supplies Primacoustic solution for GHA installation at London health and well-being centre

Based in Clapham, South London, Seven Lion Yard is a holistic health and well-being centre providing psychological and wellbeing services to address both mind and body under one roof. Its team of clinical psychologists is committed to supporting adults, children, families, and organisations, using mindfulness, meditation, and breathwork, to help individuals become more attuned to their emotional responses.

The four-storey facility, which opened in 2024, includes consulting and treatment rooms, and a large top floor studio. An interior focused on calm, restoration, and relaxation characterises the building, although following the centre’s opening, its team became aware of the need to combat the reverberant effects of its high ceilings and reflective surfaces. The acoustic properties of the centre’s spaces were detrimental to discreet one-on-one therapies and group activities.

Determined to improve the environment, Founder Madeline Jago contacted Polar to discuss a solution for the centre with the aim of significantly calming its lively acoustics. Polar’s Integrated Solutions division recommended Primacoustic panels as the optimal way forward and created a design that would impact the problem. Local integrator GHA Group, based only minutes away in Battersea, was engaged to install the treatment. With almost fifty years experience of installation and hire in the AV business, GHA’s team provided efficient delivery without disruption to the work of the centre.

GHA installed thirty Primacoustic Broadway Broadband Absorber panels throughout the centre. Designed for acoustic treatment where maximum control over primary reflections is required, and made from high density six pound per cubic foot glass wool, these 2’’ thick 24’’ x 48’’ panels improve intelligibility where the reverberant field and echo is excessive.

“The acoustic panels installed in our consulting rooms have made a noticeable difference in dampening sound and reducing echo, which has helped create a much cosier, calmer atmosphere”, says Madeleine Jago. “The improved acoustics also support confidentiality, preventing sound travelling between rooms.”

