Phoenix Networks invests in Martin Audio WPC

Bhopal-based Phoenix Networks Global Pvt Ltd, one of the premier technical solutions provider in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, has invested in a full-scale Martin Audio WPC.

The biamped WPC line array forms the heart of a larger audio upgrade which also includes Martin Audio SXH218 subwoofers, powered by iK42 4-channel DSP amplifiers and LE200 stage monitors. The order was fulfilled by territory distributors Vardhaman Megatech Pvt Ltd (VMT).

“It was a strategic move to upgrade our inventory”, says Animesh Mishra, Phoenix founder and director. “The system’s performance, flexibility and reliability have directly translated into better event execution and higher client satisfaction. It’s more than just equipment - it’s a long-term asset that has expanded our capabilities and competitive edge.”

(Photos: Martin Audio/Phoenix Networks)

www.martin-audio.com