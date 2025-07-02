Jason Patsel chooses Chauvet for Carbon Leaf homecoming

On August 3, 2025, Richmond, Virginia-based Carbon Leaf headlined Music at Maymont, a live performance series that takes place in a 100-acre greenspace in the middle of the capital’s downtown, fifteen miles from the college campus where the quintet’s musical journey started about thirty years ago.

Enhancing the show’s mood was a mellow lighting design by Jason Patsel who utilized Maverick Force S Spot and Rogue R 2 Wash fixtures from Chauvet Professional, supplied by 81 Productions and LiteTek Entertainment. Positioned along upstage rows, the Mavericks and Rogues created colorful audience lighting to underscore the connection between the band and its hometown fans. The RGBW Rogue units also washed individual band members in richly textured colors underscoring the emotional power of the show.

Given that Carbon Leaf’s show ran two hours, Patsel had to rely on more than sweet, nostalgic vibes to keep his show interesting. “The show had a lot of looks”, he says. “We wanted some of these looks to create a creepy but bold output. For other looks, we had opened zooms and no gobos for crowd participation. There were also big out looks for the sing-alongs, as well as rock and roll looks as the band paid their respects to the late great Ozzy Osborne with ‘Crazy Train’.”

“Big shout out too to Chris Waugaman and Tammy Melton for the great photos, Sean McLane and LiteTek and 81 Productions”, he adds, noting there was a “family vibe” throughout the production crew.

(Photos: Waugtography)

www.chauvetprofessional.com