Hangzhou Butterfly Theatre invests in DiGiCo Quantum 225

Yue Opera is a popular Chinese opera genre that features women in all roles. For Hangzhou Butterfly Theatre’s premier of “My Grand View Garden” the audio team chose to invest in a DiGiCo Quantum 225, supplied by Rightway Audio Consultant (RAC), to deliver the required clarity and immersive experience.

The Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Theatre have enjoyed extraordinary success over the last decade, engaging new and younger audiences in the classic Yue Opera genre. Founded in 1984, the troupe is dedicated to modernizing, innovating and raising awareness of the art-form. A key feature of the genre is articulation and pronunciation, the predominate dialect is the traditional Wu, rather than modern Mandarin, so the choice of audio equipment is important.

The theatre utilises the Quantum 225 and an L-Acoustics L-ISA system to draw the audience into this lyrical story. Supporting the audio team were System Engineer Wang Jianghua and Project Engineer Hao Fange. The pair supported the onsite engineers and liaised with DiGiCo to ensure everything was as desired for the performances.

(Photos: DiGiCo/Hangzhou Butterfly Theatre)

