EideCom makes first investment in LED technology with ROE Visual’s Graphite

EideCom has made its first-ever investment in LED technology by selecting ROE Visual. EideCom invested in over 500 panels of Graphite 2.6 to support their rapidly expanding operations and to enhance their pre-visualization capabilities within their new facility, Launch Pad One.

EideCom is a Minneapolis-based event production company offering production management, AV strategy, and technology to create corporate experiences. EideCom’s decision to invest in ROE Visual was driven by the need for a creative tool that matched the scale and ambition of their clients’ visions. After evaluating several solutions, Graphite stood out as the clear choice. “As we continue to grow, it’s critical that our technology matches our scale with the needs of our clients”, says Charles Eide, Founder & CEO, EideCom Inc. “For us, this product is the perfect tool to grow and scale LED.”

In addition to expanding their LED inventory, this acquisition coincides with EideCom’s unveiling of their facility named Launch Pad One. Within the space is a dedicated LED lab where designers and engineers use the ROE Graphite panels to prototype event visuals in real time, before deployment, ensuring accurate and detailed pre-production visualization.

(Photo: EideCom/ROE Visual)

www.eidecom.com

www.roevisual.com