Yamaha launches UR-mk3 and URX-C recording and streaming audio interfaces

Yamaha has launched four new audio interfaces, as it announces the rebranding of the UR series - previously offered under the Steinberg banner - as Yamaha products. The new Yamaha UR-mk3 and URX-C interfaces inherit the features of the Steinberg UR series to provide creators with solutions for music production and streaming.

The UR12mk3 and UR22mk3 provide a compact package for beginners. The interface features a UR microphone preamp which supports 24-bit/192 kHz high resolution recording, a compact design for easy portability and intuitive level adjustment controls, as well as front panel monitor and mute options.

They come bundled with Steinberg Cubase AI music production software, for multi-track recording and editing, free sound expansion and effects with Steinberg Plus, as well as the MixKey software for streaming applications.

Available in black or white finish, UR-mk3 interfaces support every step of the creative process, such as capturing vocals and instruments, creating and enhancing tracks, and broadcasting live performances in real time.

The URX22C and URX44C interfaces offer a solution for novice and intermediate users’ recordings and live streamings, featuring comprehensive mixing capabilities powered by Yamaha’s custom DSP, along with effect and volume control via the free dspMixFx app.

The interfaces deliver professional quality sound, due to Yamaha’s D-Pre mic preamps and 32-bit/192 kHz audio resolution. Additionally, intuitive virtual operation is complemented by a simplified physical architecture, featuring dual headphone outputs for monitoring separate mixes, independent headphone and master volume controls, plus close integration with an optional Elgato Stream Deck controller.

The seamless expansion of audio and mixing functions enables users to switch between capturing, producing and sharing their content.

The new audio interfaces are available immediately.

(Photos: Yamaha)

www.yamahaproaudio.com