Yamaha and Steinberg announce hardware brand transition

As part of a group-wide restructuring of product development, Yamaha and Steinberg have announced that Yamaha is taking over Steinberg’s hardware business, with Steinberg hardware products now rebranded as Yamaha. Steinberg will focus exclusively on software development.

Steinberg joined the Yamaha Group in 2005, with the first hardware products jointly developed by the companies launched in 2008. Since then, Steinberg has delivered hardware solutions for all types of users - from first-time creators through to professional studios. These have included the UR, UR-C, UR-RT and ultra-portable IXO series audio interfaces.

Yamaha will now carry the development and sales of these hardware products forward, enabling both companies to concentrate on their respective strengths: Yamaha on the design, manufacture and global distribution of hardware, and Steinberg on the creation of music and audio software.

Following the reorganization, the Steinberg-branded IXO12, IXO22, UR22C, and UR44C audio interfaces will be reintroduced under the Yamaha brand as the UR12MK3, UR22MK3, URX22C and URX44C, respectively. Other Steinberg-branded audio interfaces will gradually be phased out.

To ensure a smooth transition and avoid inconveniencing customers, Yamaha and Steinberg will both continue to provide product support and drivers for the foreseeable future.

www.yamahaproaudio.com

www.steinberg.net