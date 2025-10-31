Twoloox acquires Pandoras Box and Widget Designer product lines

Newly founded company Twoloox GmbH has signed a purchase agreement with Christie Digital Systems to acquire the Pandoras Box and Widget Designer product lines - a proposed transaction that was previously announced involving an acquisition corporation to be created and owned by industry professionals.

The owners of Twoloox GmbH are Barbara Battaglia, M.A., Daniel Kaminski, Daniel Schäfer and Andre Maier. The anticipated closing date of the acquisition is October 31, 2025. The Twoloox team has extensive experience providing custom AV solutions and immersive media shows for live events, museum installations, and interactive brand spaces. The team has been connected to Pandoras Box and Widget Designer products, their technology and customers for years.

Twoloox provides real-time media servers and control platforms for visual productions. Based on the Pandoras Box and Widget Designer technologies, the media server offers uncompressed 8K playback with up to 240 fps, 10-bit color depth, HDR support, and up to eight DisplayPort outputs, expandable with video and audio cards.

The Twoloox team will be attending LEaT con in Hamburg, Germany, from October 14-16, 2025 (booth A4-C03-2).

(Photo: Twoloox GmbH)

www.twoloox.de