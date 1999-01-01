Romanian TV talent show “The Ticket” lit with Robe

The launch season of new Romanian TV talent show “The Ticket” premiered in September 2025 and is being recorded at Castel Studios just outside Bucharest. It is produced by Imagic and Antena 1 and lit by lighting designer/DoP Dan Andrei and lighting director Marius Matyas, using a large Robe moving light rig, which is owned by the Antena TV Group.

The show’s acts can vary greatly from a children’s choir group or a pop band, to a group of scientists finding the most efficient way to create a waving toilet roll effect using wind machines. On the rig are 24 Spiider wash beams, 18 T1 Profiles, 11 BMFL Blades, 12 LEDBeam 150s, 22 LEDWash 600s, 18 LEDWash 800s, and 48 Pointes, plus two rows of 16 MegaPointes at the back, among other fixtures.

A slick spherical stage set has been created by Peter Talea, including stylish bamboo frames and a large, curved LED screen at the back, with the live audience seated in front also in a round configuration, and this provided the starting point for the lighting design.

Andrei started with the initial creative concept and Matyas then fine-tuned this in WYSIWYG. They both developed the look from there and started pre-programming the basic building blocks. “We work with Robe products a lot as Antena 1 has them in stock”, says Matyas, who is now a freelance lighting designer/director, but had previously worked full-time for the broadcaster for 24 years. In the last two years, Antena 1 has steadily increased its Robe stock, which was delivered by Romanian distributor Senia Music.

Spiiders, LEDWash 600s and LEDWash 800s were positioned in the overhead rig for general stage washing and applying colour to the set. The BMFL Blades were used for back lighting, punching through in front of the LED screen with additional power and effects when needed, supported by the Pointes rigged on ladders at the back. The T1 Profiles were used for front and key lighting.

The other lights are around a central circular overhead truss, semicircular trusses upstage and two horizontal trusses at the front shaped with mirrored curves following the front and back contours of the stage. Andrei describes the style of lighting as “mainly bright, bold, colourful, and a bit quirky”, but the key was being able to switch from that to being dramatic, moody, and theatrical when needed.

Matyas has been working regularly with Robe products for around four years. Before Antena 1 bought their own, they would regularly rent them in as needed. While they don’t have any on this show, he lists T2s and Fortes as among his favourite Robe fixtures, in addition to the T1s and BMFL Blades.

The weekly episodes of “The Ticket” are filmed over three days and broadcast on the Saturday. The shoot days are long overall, but the amount of real time that Andrei and Matyas get to decide the lighting treatment for each contestant is only around twenty minutes. They use the same lighting rig for each episode, but there is some resetting in between.

Chief LX for the series is Alexander “Axl” Sora, and the stage manager is Eddie “Edi” Balteanu. “The Ticket” is being directed by Zoran Caramazan. Mona Segall is the general producer, and Robert Lionte is the executive producer.

(Photos: Antena 1/Gabriela Arsenie/Louise Stickland)

www.robe.cz