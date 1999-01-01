Production Pool invests in Robe

Production Pool, founded in 2014 by lighting designer Milos Sorgic, is a technical production and design company based in Belgrade, Serbia, working across the country, the Balkans region and internationally. Last year, Production Pool made a major investment in Robe products - twenty Paintes and four ProMotions. Additionally, ten T1 PCs were recently delivered by Robe’s Serbian distributor Light and Sound Design (LSD).

Sorgic still designs all the major events for clients needing a creative input from Production Pool, as well as technical planning, services, and equipment. The company focuses on the high-end corporate and business market, encompassing all types of public, private and official shows, large and small, indoors and outdoors. The client list includes global leading brands.

Sorgic had been working with Robe technology for a while, especially on some of the design work around Europe where he frequently used MegaPointes and Tarrantulas - and was keen to get some fixtures into Production Pool’s inventory. At the end of 2023, he was asked to design the lightshow for a major LSD Open Day event to celebrate the company - headed by Milan Scepanovic - getting the Robe exclusive distribution for Serbia with Kosovo and other Balkan countries, including Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and North Macedonia. This experience spurred Sorgic onward to purchase the Paintes and ProMotions.

Production Pool supplies full 360 production packages - lighting, audio, video, including large format projections and mapped shows, staging and rigging, set, scenery, 3D modelling and other technical design and planning services. The company is busy year-round and currently has about forty full-time employees, plus freelancers. Before that, Sorgic worked for nine years with another rental company, starting as the van driver and rising through the ranks to become a production director, before setting up his own enterprise.

Pictured (left to right): Robe Serbian distributor Milan Scepanovic with Production Pool’s Milos Sorgic. (Photo: Louise Stickland/Paul Clarke)

www.robe.cz