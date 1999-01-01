Pin Point Lighting modernizes middle school auditoriums with all-LED Elation systems

Perkiomen Valley Middle School East and Perkiomen Valley Middle School West, near Philadelphia, have unveiled new auditorium lighting systems built almost entirely around Elation LED fixtures. The installations were designed and executed by Pin Point Lighting of Aston, Pennsylvania.

The dual auditorium projects mark the first collaboration between Pin Point and the schools, which approached the company to bid after researching the technology and identifying Elation fixtures as their preferred choice. Jason “Toecutter” Olson of Pin Point led the installation, working closely with long-time industry colleague Tom Brandis of Elation manufacturer’s representative The Healy Group.

“The district had really done their homework; they did their own research and came in knowing what they wanted”, says Olson. “They wanted professional-grade lighting systems designed to support everything from school productions to community events. Because they are multiuse auditoriums, they wanted flexible, adaptable lighting rigs and Elation was their choice.”

Each auditorium is now fully equipped with LED lighting, replacing outdated halogen PAR 64s, Fresnels, and Cyc lights. The installations mark the second round of LED upgrades in the auditoriums, which are now 100% LED. The new rigs feature thirty KL Fresnel 8 FC full-color LED Fresnels (fifteen per auditorium), eight Fuze Profile automated framing fixtures (installed in the East auditorium), six Fuze Max Profile high-output framing fixtures (three per auditorium at FOH), plus existing Elation Colour 5 Profile ellipsoidals and additional LED ellipsoidals.

“The Fuze Max Profiles at FOH can illuminate the entire stage from the proscenium edge to the backstage”, explains Olson. “The Fuze Profiles in the East auditorium are mounted on stage electrics and side torms and provide coverage for the back of the house, the stage, and other areas of the auditorium.” The existing Colour 5 Profile ellipsoidals are used for specials.

Perkiomen Valley Middle School East, with seating for 800 and four overhead electrics, benefits from the larger system, while the West auditorium features three overhead electrics. Both auditoriums include fly rail systems and now enjoy expanded lighting positions due to new rigging and pipe added by Pin Point. Beyond fixture installation, Pin Point upgraded dimmer systems, revised plots and patches, and delivered 3D plots. The work was completed in June 2025, ready for students’ return to school in the fall.

(Photos: Pin Point Lighting)

www.elationlighting.com