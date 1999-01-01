Dalhalla invests in new Robe iForte moving lights

Dalhalla is an open-air amphitheatre set in the former Draggängarna limestone quarry in central Sweden. The venues’ summer seasons feature a range of music and artists - rock and pop, musicals and sometimes opera performances. Dalhalla invested in twenty new Robe iForte moving lights, delivered for its 2025 season which has just concluded.

The iFortes have replaced eighteen Robe MMX Spots that had been in service since 2012. These are now redeployed in another venue operated by Dalhalla’s management company, Rättvik Event in nearby Falun, which runs for the winter season. Dalhalla still has twelve of Robe’s first generation of LED theatre luminaires - DLS Profiles - on the front truss of its main house rig of nearly 200 fixtures, which were purchased in 2014. Before this, they utilised other classic Robe products - like ColorSpot 2500s and ColorWash 1200s and LEDWash 600s - all of which are now installed in a local hockey arena, and there’s also a small club venue with old Robe ColorWash 250s.

Last year and in 2023, Dalhalla rented in iFortes, mainly to illuminate the environment - the 60-metre drop quarry walls and its turquoise base lake - for specific shows. The venue is 400 metres long and 175 wide. Dalhalla’s current roof was installed in 2009 and provides a decent amount of shade during the daylight, so onstage illumination is important for all productions. The sun sets around 11 p.m. for most of the summer months, so effectively the whole season is “daylight” shows.

So far, the new iFortes - delivered to Dalhalla by Robe’s Swedish distributor Bellalite - have been utilised as part of the upstage house lighting system which is used by most artists playing Dalhalla. If needed to light the quarry, they can be de-rigged and repositioned to illuminate the vast limestone walls. Technical production for all Dalhalla concerts is co-ordinated by a team of eight led by the venue’s head of technical, Anders “Hebbe” Herbertzon, and since 2022, the technical equipment has been fully owned by the venue.

The 4800-6500 capacity venue - depending on standing/seating configuration - is located about 7 km north of Lake Siljan and Rättvik in Sweden’s Dalarna region. The quarry ceased limestone mining operations in 1990 and its conversion into an event space started in 1994, a passion project driven by the late opera singer and cultural visionary Margareta Dellefors, who died last year aged 98.

(Photos: Louise Stickland/Paul Clarke/Daniel Eriksson/Bino Rindestig & Erik Larsson, Gävle Symfoniorkester)

www.robe.cz