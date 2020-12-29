AVC and Elation revive Croatia’s Kazaliste 21

Kazaliste 21 (Theater 21) in Sisak, Croatia, has reopened its doors with an Elation lighting system by Audio Video Consulting (AVC), marking a major milestone in the theater’s post-earthquake recovery. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on December 29, 2020, caused significant damage to the venue, temporarily silencing a key hub of local arts and culture.

The newly renovated theater is a modern performance venue, hosting theater, music, and puppet productions, operated by Dom kulture Kristalna kocka vedrine - City Theatre Sisak. At the heart of the 200-seat theater is a new Elation lighting rig and Obsidian control solution, designed and installed by Zagreb-based integrator and audiovisual installations specialist AVC who oversaw the project from initial concept to full implementation.

The Elation lighting replaces much of the theater’s outdated tungsten fixtures and includes eighteen KL PAR FC full-color-spectrum LED PARs, twelve KL Fresnel 8 FC LED Fresnels, and four Fuze SFX LED spot/effects fixtures. The KL PAR FCs are positioned around the stage as front, side, and top light, while the KL Fresnel 8 FC units serve as LED substitutes for the 2K tungsten fixtures previously used.

The multi-purpose Fuze SFX’s eighteen gobos and dual prisms allow for mid-air FX and precise image projections. Positioned on two trusses, they are often used as backlight for specials. The theater is particularly happy that they no longer need to change gels for backlight, sidelight, or overhead positions.

The new system is controlled via an Obsidian Control Systems NX1 console, providing Onyx control in a compact design, with an NX K control surface extension. The theater’s outdated control hardware has been replaced in an upgrade that marks a significant technological leap beyond submaster-only operation. Cue-based programming now enables a wider range of creative possibilities.

AVC spent a week on-site teaching the theater staff to operate the NX1 and the Onyx platform, complemented by online tutorials. The Elation lighting install was completed early in the summer and debuted with a production of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The Little Prince” (pictured), directed by Helena Petkovic with lighting design by Vesna Kolarec.

(Photos: Elation/Kazaliste 21/Zoran Luketic)

www.elationlighting.com

www.avc-group.com