Robe lights 2019 TPI Awards

Robe was again part of delivering a production design for the 2019 Total Production International (TPI) Awards, produced by TPI Magazine, part of Mondiale Media, and staged at the Evolution venue in Battersea, central London.

The event honours some of the best creative and technical achievements in the world of entertainment technology, and was this year hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Romesh Ranganathan.

Over 300 Robe fixtures were used by lighting designer Nathan Wan and associate LD Andy Webb to ensure that the 1600 plus attendees and award winners were treated to a visual extravaganza, a task for which they worked closely with the video team from Visual Edge.

The Main Room theme for this year featured a 1980s rock show, including glitzy neon, skulls and fast motorbikes. This was Nathan Wan’s creative starting point. Two other areas were also lit for the occasion - the Reception/Foyer and Robe’s own VIP room.

Robe used the opportunity to give some of their NRG (Next Robe Generation) initiative students the chance to work hands-on on the gig. Nathan Wan was joined by Alex Merrett from the University of South Wales in Glamorgan as assistant lighting designer, and Owen Yelland from Kent-based Rose Bruford College again worked as lighting systems tech.

The main bar area was designed, programmed and operated by Espen Karlsen, also from Rose Bruford, assisted by Ben Linwood from Guildford School of Acting. The Robe VIP lounge lighting design was a collaboration between Jasmine Williams from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff and Georgia Wren from LIPA (Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts).

Four long diagonally flown lighting trusses were installed in the roof, following the contours of the ‘winged’ video screen design, meeting up in the centre of the room, and Nathan Wan approached it as a multi-zoned space, with a nucleus of fixtures in the middle area that were available to pull the visual focus to the stage at any time.

Sixty MegaPointes and 50 x Spiiders were right at the heart of the rig. Fifty of Robe’s new SuperSpikies were also key lightsources on the rig, and these were used for making beamy contrasts and accents cutting across the washes together with 64 x LEDBeam 150s. Key lighting was provided by 20 of Robe’s new T1 Profiles.

For the Awards section, four Robe BMFL Blades running as a RoboSpot remote controlled follow spot system were positioned around the room, each optimised for pick-ups in their particular quarters of the room, so those accepting Awards could be picked up as soon as they stood up from their tables, and followed on and offstage.

In the reception area, the Robe crew worked with Arkaos who provided the dynamic video mapped central screens forming a large box above the bar. This also dictated the positioning of the lighting trusses and the fixture choice by Espen Karlsen and Ben Linwood, who deployed a combination of Pointes, MegaPointes and Tarrantulas, Robe’s biggest LED wash beam.

Lighting control for the main room was an Avolites Arena console running with a TigerTouch II as backup, with TigerTouch’s in both the Bar/Reception area and Robe VIP. The Bar/Reception console was running Arkaos Kling-Net protocol to pixel map the Tarrantulas and other pixel-fixtures.

Robe again sponsored the ‘Lighting Designer of the Year’ Award, which was presented by CEO Josef Valchar and won by Tim Routledge, whose recent credits include Sam Smith, Rita Ora and Stormzy as well as ‘X Factor UK’.

Other winners of the night include LCR for the first time, picking up ‘Favourite Lighting Rental Company’ and Universal Pixels who walked away with the ‘Favourite Video Rental Company’ also for the first time. Roger Waters’ ‘Us + Them’ tour (Lighting designer: Pryderi Baskerville) won the ‘Live Production of the Year’ and Richard Turner took the ‘Des Fallon Video Visionary of the Year’ title.

Pictured (left to right): TPI Awards Presenter Romesh Ranganathan, LD of the Year Award Winner Tim Routledge and Josef Valchar, CEO of Robe Lighting. (Photos: Lindsay Cave)

www.robe.cz