Chauvet fixtures used at Canary Wharf Winter Lights

'Time and Tide', a four-meter tall structure at Canary Wharf Winter Lights - created by the design partnership of Paul & Pute and built by A13 Steel - featured the UV light from three Chauvet Professional Colordash PAR H12IP wash fixtures.

Paul from Manchester, England and Pute from Bangkok became friends while earning their masters degrees at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. Together, they brought a mixture of architectural and lighting skills to the design of the hyperboloid-shaped work of art they created for the outdoor exhibit, which ended January 31.

The geometric web of strings that made up the structure’s surface was adorned with patterns created with paper drinking straws to remind people that there is an earth-friendly alternative to plastic models.

Paul & Pute coated their paper straws with UV reactive blue and green paint. Illuminating these straws with UV light endowed them with a vibrant glow. “We needed three IP-rated fixtures with high-output UV light and wireless scene setting,” says Paul. “The UV paint couldn’t just be illuminated; it really needed to glow for the exhibit to move people the way we envisioned.”

Supplied by 10 out of 10 Event Productions & Equipment Hire, the three Colordash PAR H12IP fixtures were recessed into the circular base of the structure, pointed upward to illuminate the straws from different angles. Although the RGBWA-UV wash creates a rainbow of colors, Paul & Pute used only UV light to achieve the glow they were after.

The looks created with the Colordash units followed at 3-second fade in/3-second hold/3-second fade out pattern to create a pulsating effect. “Chris Lea from 10 out 10 programmed this movement on an app,” says Paul.

(Photos: Tadas Svetikas)

